Ava White: Jury retires to consider verdict over Liverpool stabbing
- Published
The jury in the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of killing Ava White has retired to consider its verdicts.
The 12-year-old was stabbed to death in Liverpool after a Christmas lights switch-on event on 25 November 2021.
A 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder and manslaughter.
Liverpool Crown Court has heard he has admitted stabbing Ava, but said he was acting in self-defence after a row about a Snapchat video.
The court has heard Ava and her friends became involved in an argument with the defendant and three of his friends after the boys recorded videos of her group.
The defendant said he had wanted to "frighten her away" because he was scared she would "jump" him and that he had heard one of Ava's group threaten to stab his friend if he did not delete the video.
The court was told after the stabbing, the boy ran away, discarded his knife and took off his coat, which was later found in a wheelie bin.
After he was arrested, he initially told police he had not been in the city centre, but in later interviews blamed another boy for the stabbing.
The knife was recovered by police in March after the defendant's legal team passed on information about its location.