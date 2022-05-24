Liverpool internet cafe attack: Man and two boys arrested
A man and two boys have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who died after being attacked in an internet cafe.
Michael Toohey, 18, was assaulted on London Road in Liverpool city centre shortly before 18:00 BST on 16 April.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from multiple injuries.
A 20-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy are being questioned by detectives.
Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, has already been charged with murder.
Police said seven people had been arrested in total on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into Mr Toohey's death.
A 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been released on conditional bail.
A 34-year-old woman remains on bail after being arrested in April on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Toohey's family described him as a "beautiful, well-mannered, placid young man" who was due to become a father in three months.
"He was such a character but never had a bad bone in his body and never had a bad word to say about anybody," his relatives added.
