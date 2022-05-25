Liverpool marks 40th anniversary of Falklands ship loss
A service has been held in Liverpool to mark the 40th anniversary of the sinking of the Liverpool-registered Atlantic Conveyor in the Falklands war.
Twelve people died when the Cunard-owned ship was struck by two missiles in the conflict.
The Atlantic Conveyor, which served as a logistics support vessel transporting aircraft, aircrew and supplies to the war zone, sailed from Liverpool.
People gathered to remember those who died at the Merchant Navy Memorial
The Atlantic Conveyor was struck by two Exocet missiles on 25 May 1982, as final preparations were being made on board QE2 to transfer over 3,000 British troops and their kit at Cumberland Bay, South Georgia, ahead of landings on the Falklands Islands.
It was the first British Merchant Navy loss in conflict since World War Two.
Liverpool's Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Rasmussen attended the service at the city's waterfront along with civic dignitaries and representatives from Atlantic Container Line, Cunard, the South Atlantic Medal Association and the Falklands Islands government.
Ex-medical officer of the Atlantic Conveyor, Dr Gordon Brooks, who was on board the vessel at the time, said: "It was my privilege and honour to serve alongside such men.
"On this anniversary, I remember those I tried to save, the heroes who didn't return, and my thoughts go out to those who still carry the burden of what befell them all those years ago."
Ms Rasmussen said the anniversary was an opportunity "to reflect on the selfless sacrifice made by the Cunard crew who volunteered to be part of the mission, as well as the Merchant Navy personnel who lost their lives".
Senior Vice President at Cunard, Angus Struthers, said it was "entirely fitting that we return to the Conveyor's homeport, and Cunard's spiritual home at Liverpool, to mark this important anniversary of lives lost in service".
