Liverpool care home resident not bathed for four weeks - CQC
- Published
A disabled resident at a care home was not bathed for four weeks because staff said they did not have time, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said.
Cressington Court Care Home in Liverpool has been put in special measures after the CQC rated it as "inadequate".
The watchdog said another resident had lost six stones in six months and it was "very worried" about safety.
The home's operator said it was "fully committed" to making improvements.
Those with nursing needs at the care home, which accommodates about 50 people with dementia and physical disabilities on Beechwood Road, have since been moved to other locations.
'Urgent improvements'
Inspectors visited the property in March and April, and found one resident was "at serious risk" after they had not consistently received their daily prescription for a month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Hayley Moore, CQC's head of adult social care inspection, said: "A significant number of people were at risk of malnutrition and dehydration, with one person losing more than six stone in a six-month period.
"One person hadn't been bathed for four weeks as staff said they didn't have time, and agency staff failed to take into account people's individual needs and preferences."
She said one resident could not ask for pain relief when in "a lot of pain" because the call bell was faulty.
"The manager knew about this but hadn't repaired it which is totally unacceptable," she added.
Ms Moore said the provider acted on some issues but "more urgent improvements are needed".
Elaine Larkin, regional director at the care home's operator Lotus Care, said the firm was "hugely disappointed" with the CQC findings.
She said: "Our organisation wants to give assurance that we are fully committed in making these improvements and will learn from when we get things wrong."
CQC said it would closely monitor and reinspect the property in six months and "further action will be taken" if improvements were not "sufficient".