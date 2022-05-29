Huge crowds expected for Liverpool parade despite defeat
Huge crowds are expected to welcome Liverpool home at a parade later despite the club's defeat in the Champions League final.
Spanish side Real Madrid were crowned European champions after winning 1-0 in Paris.
The city will host a parade after the Reds secured the FA Cup and League Cup earlier in the season.
They will be joined by the women's side, who won the FA Women's Championship trophy in April.
About 750,000 people saw the parade after the Champions League win in 2019.
Liverpool, who were runners-up to Manchester City in a tightly-fought Premier League campaign, will cover the cost of the event, which starts at 16:00 BST.
The nine-mile route will pass by the city's waterfront landmarks after going down Allerton Maze, Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, before finishing off at Blundell Street.
The club and Liverpool City Council also plan to mark the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster in Belgium, where 39 fans - mainly Juventus supporters - died after a crush in the 1985 European Cup final between the two clubs.
Commemorations will be held in the morning before the team touch down at Liverpool John Lennon Airport this afternoon.
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson has previously said that the men and women's sides had "done us proud and we will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve".
The city's hospitality industry has been preparing for their "busiest weekend of the year" following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Merseyside Police advised spectators to "keep bags fastened, phones hidden and to drink responsibly". They also asked fans to not bring fireworks or flares.
Merseytravel urged residents to watch the parade at locations near their home or buy tickets in advance if travelling.
