Liverpool care home put residents at risk of abuse - report
A care home that put residents at risk of abuse has been placed in special measures by inspectors.
Abbey Lawns care home in Liverpool was rated as "inadequate" in three areas inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in January.
Inspectors found several safety issues at the home, where safeguarding put people "at risk of harm", among leadership and effectiveness failings.
Abbey Lawns said it had acted early and addressed its staffing crisis.
Inspectors found that residents at the Anfield care home were "not always safeguarded from the risk of abuse".
The CQC said an effective system to record and analyse accidents and incidents in the home was not in place, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report also found "multiple hazards throughout the home, such as windows without restrictor and trip hazards caused by uneven flooring".
'Lack of awareness'
Abbey Lawns provides both nursing and personal care for up to 61 people who have a range of needs.
CQC inspectors found that care plans lacked detail and there was a "lack of awareness and consideration given to alternative communication formats to effectively support people living with learning disabilities".
The report also noted that staff had not received fire safety training and "were unclear of their roles in the event of an emergency".
However inspectors said they were told by residents at the home in Anfield Road that they felt safe.
Abbey Lawns care home said it addressed its staffing crisis "very early on" and had applied for an immigration licence enabling to bring nurses into the country.
The home said it had employed a compliance and quality control executive to manage and work on weaker areas.
"Our main priority is and always has been giving the utmost and best service for our residents whom we love and care for," the home added.