Man jailed for unprovoked attack on police officer
A man who launched an unprovoked attack on a police officer that knocked him unconscious and broke several bones in his face has been jailed.
Jake Linton, 21, punched Sgt Jack Woodward from behind in Fleet Street, Liverpool, at 03:00 BST before fleeing on 21 October.
Linton, of Rugby, Warwickshire, was arrested and later convicted of wounding.
He was jailed for eight months at Liverpool Crown Court.
Merseyside Police said Sgt Woodward had to have surgery and still suffers from pain and discomfort.
The force said the officer was trying to arrest a violent male when Linton, of Gilbert Avenue, attacked him.
Sgt Woodward told in a victim impact statement how he had been left feeling "anger and frustration" with his attacker.
He added: "He has questioned my faith and trust in people.
"I am hoping that as my life continues with time I will get over the trauma that has been caused and continue to live my life."
Head of local policing Ch Supt Zoe Thornton said: "Sadly, this incident highlights the dangers officers face every single day, putting themselves in harm's way to protect the wider public."