Liverpool girl, 14, critical after being hit by van
A 14-year-old girl was struck by a van as she got off a bus in Liverpool, leaving her critically injured.
Police are appealing for information after the teenager was hit by a white Mercedes in Princess Drive at about 15:30 BST.
She was taken by emergency services to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
The van driver is assisting officers and Merseyside Police is calling for witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage to come forward.
Princess Drive, Lordens Road, Liverpool Road and Gretton Road are closed and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
