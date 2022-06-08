Tranmere Rovers: Plan for 15,000-seat stadium considered
Plans for a new 15,000-seat stadium for Tranmere Rovers on former dockland are to be considered by Wirral Council.
Councillors will discuss partially funding a feasibility study for a £100m Sports City on Bidston Dock, with the club's ground as its centrepiece.
The scheme could be a "major catalyst" to regenerate Birkenhead and safeguard the club's future, a report said.
The authority will consider matching £100,000 pledged by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA).
The total cost of the study would be £200,000 and the council would use capital funding, meaning the money would not compete with day-to-day services such as leisure centres or adult social care for resources, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Community asset'
Plans for the project, which would be part of the Wirral Waters development, include a digital golf driving range, food and retail outlets and a sports science facility.
A hotel and conference and event facilities are also included in the stadium plan, with potential to increase the ground's capacity to 25,000.
A Wirral Council report said the scheme would be "a major catalyst to the Wirral Waters programme", a plan for up to 13,000 homes on the Birkenhead docklands over the next 25 years.
The report added: "If the project were able to proceed it would not only help to safeguard the future of Tranmere Rovers FC as an important community asset but also to contribute to enhanced health and leisure provision as well as increased employment and long-term economic growth."
It also said Tranmere Rovers was not able to contribute towards the cost at this time due to costs incurred from the coronavirus pandemic, but had agreed to fund £50,000 of the council's costs when the project goes ahead.
The council also said it would not commit any additional funding to the project unless the outcome of the feasibility study "demonstrates the potential for a cashable return on investment".
The study should be completed by December. If the move goes ahead, the club's current ground at Prenton Park would be made available for housing.
In March, the council revealed plans to transform Birkenhead town centre into a low-carbon urban village with green spaces, a new market and 21,000 homes.