Hundreds of jobs at risk as Cheshire chemical plant to shut
- Published
A fertiliser manufacturer has announced plans to close in Cheshire, putting 283 jobs at risk.
CF Fertilisers said it will permanently close its site in Ince, near Chester, as part of a restructure of its UK operations.
The company, which sells industrial fertiliser, said it will focus all its manufacturing in Billingham, Teesside.
Mick Chalmers, of the Unite union, said it was "a devastating blow" for staff and the Cheshire economy.
But the company, part of US-based CF Industries Holdings, said the move would "position the business for long-term profitability and sustainability".
It also announced a potential 33 redundancies at Billingham as a result of the restructure and an additional 55 job losses as other business activities move to CF Industries' headquarters in the United States.
Brett Nightingale, managing director of CF Fertilisers UK, said: "As a high-cost producer in an intensely competitive global industry, we see considerable challenges to long-term sustainability from our current operational approach.
"Following a strategic review of our business, we believe that the best way to continue our legacy of serving customers in the UK is to operate only the Billingham manufacturing facility."
Unite regional coordinating officer Mick Chalmers said: "Unite will be entering into consultation with CF Fertilisers in due course. We will be demanding all other alternatives are seriously considered to keep the factory open and retain jobs.
"Unite will be offering maximum support to our members at this difficult time."
CF Fertilisers said some of the proposed redundancies may be avoided by redeployment opportunities.