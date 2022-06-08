Unexploded bomb found in Liverpool park lake
- Published
An unexploded bomb was found in a lake in Liverpool and later detonated by a team from the Army.
A member of public found the explosive in Greenbank Park in the city's Mossley Hill area at about 17:20 BST on Tuesday, Merseyside Police said.
Liverpool was heavily bombarded during World War Two but the force was unable to confirm if it was a wartime device.
The area was cordoned off while bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion.
The park has since reopened.
