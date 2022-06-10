Mayor Steve Rotheram to donate £3k pay rise to charity
- Published
Liverpool City Region's mayor has said he will donate his pay rise of more than £3,000 to charity.
Plans to increase Steve Rotheram's annual salary from £81,000 to £84,298 has been signed off by members of the combined authority.
But the former MP said he would donate the pay rise to good causes.
He tweeted: "I don't set my own pay - it's independently determined - but I can decide whether or not to accept this rise."
"I have no intention of taking more than I am currently on and I'll be donating this to local charities and good causes," he added.
The pay rise would have covered the next two years in line with the National Joint Council agreement for local government workers.
'High profile role'
Mr Rotheram's current salary has increased from £77,500 in 2017 when he came to office, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
A report by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority independent remuneration panel said the role of mayor in the city region had changed dramatically in the last few years.
This included becoming a "high profile and impactful role" with Mr Rotheram representing the city at a regional, national and international level.
The report recommended an annual increase of £3,298 to Mr Rotheram's pay.
In comparison with other combined authority areas, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who also acts as the region's police and crime commissioner, earns £110,000 per year, while Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, earns £105,000 with five local authorities in her remit.