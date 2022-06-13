Boy, 16, arrested after crossbows found in car in Liverpool

A car was abandoned in Sefton Park before the driver ran off, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after two crossbows were found in a car in Liverpool.

Officers had been watching a grey Volvo near Sefton Park on Saturday morning after receiving information about drug-dealing, Merseyside Police said.

The driver of the car abandoned it and ran off before officers found crossbows and body armour inside, the force added.

A property was later searched in Croxteth and cannabis was found.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Police said he has since been released under investigation.

