Boy, 16, arrested after crossbows found in car in Liverpool
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after two crossbows were found in a car in Liverpool.
Officers had been watching a grey Volvo near Sefton Park on Saturday morning after receiving information about drug-dealing, Merseyside Police said.
The driver of the car abandoned it and ran off before officers found crossbows and body armour inside, the force added.
A property was later searched in Croxteth and cannabis was found.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Police said he has since been released under investigation.
