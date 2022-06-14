Tranmere Rovers: Stadium dock development gets £200k
Plans to build a 15,000-seat stadium for Tranmere Rovers on former dockland has received £200,000 in funding.
A feasibility study for the £100m Sports City on Birkenhead's Bidston Dock will go ahead as part of the Wirral Waters development programme.
Wirral Council matched a £100,000 pledge from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA).
The authority added Tranmere Rovers were "fully committed" to funding the project if plans were approved.
A spokesman for the council said that at this stage, owing to the impact of the pandemic on the club, Tranmere Rovers were not able to contribute financially to the study, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He added if the site went ahead, the club would sell its existing Prenton Park home to help fund the scheme.
'Major catalyst'
The study, which will assess of the practicality of building upon the docks, is expected to completed by January 2023.
The council would use capital funding for its £100,000 pledge, meaning it would not compete with day-to-day services such as leisure centres or adult social care for resources.
A report previously said the scheme could be a "major catalyst" to regenerate Birkenhead and safeguard the club's future.
Plans for the project include a digital golf driving range, food and retail outlets and a sports science facility.
A hotel and conference and event facilities are also included in the stadium plan, with potential to increase the ground's capacity to 25,000.
Peel Land and Development owns the land and supports the principle of the project, but added it only wanted to be involved in the plan as the land owner and did not want to get involved in developing the project itself.