West Derby attack: Man stabbed in face and leg
- Published
A man was stabbed in the face and leg during a "shocking" attack in the early hours of the morning in Liverpool.
The victim was left with serious injuries after being assaulted near shops on Finch Lane in West Derby.
The man returned to a property on Altfinch Close before being taken to hospital.
Merseyside Police said it was treating the incident as an "isolated and targeted attack" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Officers remain on Altfinch Close and Colwell Road while investigations continue.
Det Insp Chris Saidi: "Knife crime has no place whatsoever in Merseyside and we rely on members of the public coming forward with information about such incidents to keep our communities safer.
"Please tell us what you know and we will take action."