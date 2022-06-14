Fire at Chester's Grosvenor Garden Centre causes building collapse
A blaze at a garden centre has damaged several outbuildings and caused one to collapse, a fire service has said.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire at the Grosvenor Garden Centre on Wrexham Road in Belgrave, Chester, started at about 04:00 BST.
The service said due to the huge plumes of smoke, local residents had been advised to close doors and windows.
A spokesman said the centre's main building had not been affected by the fire.
He said five engines and an aerial ladder were sent to tackle the blaze and "an environmental pack" had been deployed "to prevent any water run-off from entering drains and nearby water courses".
The service's response was scaled down at about 11:15, he said, and firefighters were now dealing with pockets of fire and damping down the outbuilding.
He added that crews were expected to remain on site "for some time" and an investigation into the cause of the blaze was under way.