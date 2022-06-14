Merseyside woman who sexually abused boy, 15, jailed
- Published
A woman has been jailed for the "atrocious" year-long sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy.
Sarah Campbell admitted nine counts of sexual activity with a child dating back to January 2016.
The 40-year-old, of Bootle in Merseyside, had been on the run for a year after she failed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a trial in May 2021, police said.
She was jailed for nine years and six months at the same court.
The court heard how Campbell manipulated the teenager into having an ongoing sexual relationship with her.
But when he told an adult and it was reported to police, Campbell denied it and "even suggested that the boy had raped her" only adding "further anguish", prosecutors said.
'Dragged him'
Senior Crown Prosecutor Pauline Newrick said: "She dragged him into an adult world of drugs and sex when he was just a child.
"This will inevitably taint his future life and relationships.
"He was so young. She made him believe that what she was doing was right when it clearly was not."
Campbell was eventually arrested on 12 May and brought back to court where she pleaded guilty.
Her offences took place between January 2016 and January 2017.
Det Sgt Peter Sloan, of Merseyside Police, described Campbell's abuse as "atrocious" and praised the bravery shown by the victim and his family.