Widnes teacher jailed again for pupil sex abuse
- Published
A former teacher convicted of abusing boys at a school has been jailed again after another former pupil came forward, prosecutors have said.
Michael Wilde, 73, worked at Wade Deacon School in Widnes, Cheshire, for 38 years, retiring in 2009.
He has previously been jailed for 22 offences related to abusing pupils at the school.
Wilde, of Drake Close in Warrington, was sentenced to two years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.
The Crown Prosecution Service said a man had come forward to say he was abused by Wilde from the age of 11 to 14.
A spokeswoman said much of the abuse occurred during sports lessons.
'Whole life affected'
She said the man went to police in August 2020 and Wilde was arrested and charged with three offences of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14, which he later admitted.
Speaking after sentencing, senior crown prosecutor Simon Pover said it did not "seem to have occurred" to the "serial sexual predator" what effect his abuse had had on the man.
He said the man had spoken of how he feels "his whole life has been affected by what Michael Wilde did to him when he was a young boy".
"He has spoken about difficulties in establishing relationships [and] he has never gone on to have children of his own," he said, adding: "He blames Wilde for spoiling his school years and making him underachieve."