Crosby beach rape: Man jailed for 'utterly horrendous' attack
- Published
A rapist who subjected a man to an "utterly horrendous attack" on a beach has been jailed.
Merseyside Police said Stephen Elms approached the man on Oxford Road, Crosby, on 28 November 2021.
The 51-year-old, from Waterloo, Liverpool, took him to nearby Crosby beach where he raped and sexually assaulted him before fleeing.
Elms was convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 16 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.
A force spokesman said detectives tracked Elms' van down four days after the attack, following a study of extensive CCTV footage and forensic inquiries, and arrested him.
He denied rape and two counts of sexual assault but was found guilty by a jury.
'Despicable actions'
In a statement, the man he attacked said that since that night, he had "found it really hard to deal and cope with every single day".
"I am a young man who should be starting out with my adult life," he said.
"Instead I am stuck and that monster has taken away innocence.
"I can never forgive him for what he did to me."
Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Paul Parry said Elms subjected the man "to an utterly horrendous attack" and had also made him "endure the ordeal of a trial".
"Fortunately, the jury saw through Elms' lies and he can now consider the consequences of his despicable actions while behind bars," he said.