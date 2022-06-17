Sankey Canal: Rescue effort to save 45 swans as water levels drop
Volunteers have started to rescue 45 swans from a canal after water levels dropped following the closure of a power station.
The depth of Sankey Canal in Widnes, Cheshire, reduced after Fiddler's Ferry power plant was decommissioned in 2020.
The change has harmed fish. Now volunteers are trying to relocate the swans before they become ill from being in stagnant water.
Halton Borough Council said 8,000 fish had also been rescued.
Water levels dropped at the canal around Spike Island since May after a pump at the power station that had kept it supplied was switched off.
There are fears for wildlife if the canal dries up completely in the hot weather.
Volunteers have been trying to catch the swans but some have proved rather elusive.
Volunteer Andy Jones, 39, said: "Some have got wise to what is going on and have moved into the middle.
"We have got about eight so far but are trying to get more.
"I had tears in my eyes seeing the swans being rescued. It is spelling the end of the canal to me."
Another volunteer, Lindsey Byrne, added: "It is heart-breaking that we are in this situation.
"It is devastating to see. They are at risk of botulism and lead poisoning and fishing tackle injury."
Halton Borough Council said it remained committed to restoring the canal.
Chief executive Stephen Young warned there may be no "quick fix" to the problem, however.
He added that the canal was "an important feature of our borough".