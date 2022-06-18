Liverpool knifeman at large after pair stabbed in city
Two men have been stabbed after a disturbance in Liverpool city centre, with the suspected attacker still at large.
The attack happened outside a bar in Queen Square at about 19:35 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
The men were taken to hospital where they are being treated.
Police are searching for a male suspect - described as black, slim and wearing a dark jacket - who ran off in the direction of Lime Street rail station.
