Liverpool knifeman at large after pair stabbed in city

The attack happened outside Yates Wine Lodge in Queen Square

Two men have been stabbed after a disturbance in Liverpool city centre, with the suspected attacker still at large.

The attack happened outside a bar in Queen Square at about 19:35 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

The men were taken to hospital where they are being treated.

Police are searching for a male suspect - described as black, slim and wearing a dark jacket - who ran off in the direction of Lime Street rail station.

