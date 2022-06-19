Africa Oyé: Thousands attend as Liverpool festival marks 30 years

Africa Oyé is being held across this weekend at Sefton Park

Thousands of people have descended on the annual Africa Oyé festival in Liverpool, which is marking its 30th anniversary.

The UK's biggest celebration of the continent's music and culture returned to Sefton Park following a three-year break due to coronavirus.

Artistic director Paul Duhaney said it was an "eye-opener" to see the event's growth since 1992.

"It's a testament to the Liverpool community," he said.

He added: "It's amazing, sometimes you get so caught up in what you're doing you don't have time to take stock but it's really exciting."

The free two-day event, which has a capacity of 40,000, began on Saturday and will reach its finale later.

The event, featuring Newen Afrobeat above, is the UK's biggest celebration of African music
Africa Oyé has grown since humble beginnings in 1992

Grammy Award-winning singer Oumou Sangaré and DJ Edu are among the acts performing at the show, which has been partly funded by Liverpool City Council and Arts Council England.

Dance, drumming and sports workshops are also being held alongside arts and craft stalls.

Toxteth performers Staged Kaos were among the acts at the two-day festival
Musicians, including Fuse ODG, seemed glad to be back after the festival's three-year break

