Three tawny owls seized in wildlife crime raid on home
- Published
Three tawny owls have been seized from a house by police investigating wildlife crime.
Officers made the discovery at the home in Newton-le-Willows as part of an inquiry into the disturbance of birds at an unnamed beauty spot in Cheshire.
The owls were found in poor conditions with a lack of documentation and later passed to the RSPCA.
Detectives also found cannabis at the house but no arrests were made.
Police declined to reveal the precise location of where the owls were taken from but said it was a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Cheshire Police's rural crime team worked in partnership with the RSPCA, Natural England and police in St Helens to carry out the raid.
St Helens Police said on Facebook wildlife crime was "a growing issue".