St Helens: Ketamine spike prompts campaign by health bosses
- Published
Health leaders in parts of Merseyside have launched a campaign warning of the dangers of ketamine use after signs of a spike in its use.
Police and other agencies in St Helens are increasingly concerned as teenagers are presenting at GPs and A&E departments with abdominal pain, which is a symptom of using the drug.
The use of ketamine can cause serious bladder, kidney and liver problems.
Councillor Anthony Burns said not all users may be aware of the risks.
St Helens Borough Council, Merseyside Police, health services and others have joined forces for an initiative to raise awareness of the risks.
They have delivered presentations in schools and other organisations which included training around ketamine's harm and effects, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ketamine is a general anaesthetic that reduces sensations in the body, including the ability to feel pain which puts people at risk if they hurt themselves.
Regular ketamine use can also cause agitation, panic attacks and other mental health problems.
Councillor Anthony Burns, cabinet member for wellbeing, said: "Ketamine is addictive and is associated with a variety of serious health risks that not everyone who uses the drug may be aware of.
"For some young people this may become a life-long or irreversible condition, meaning they will have serious health problems for the rest of their lives."