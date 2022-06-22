Merseyrail staff accept "sensible" 7% pay offer
- Published
Union members have accepted a pay offer from Merseyrail in a deal they have praised for being in keeping with the spiralling cost of living.
The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association said the Merseyside rail operator's offer was worth 7.1%.
General secretary Manuel Cortes described the deal as "a sensible outcome to a reasonable offer".
Merseyrail which operates lines across Liverpool and Wirral, has not yet commented.
The union members include station retailers, customer relations assistants, train crew admin assistants, stations managers, resource controllers.
Mr Cortes praised all involved for clinching the deal and said Merseyrail was a company "which knows the value of our rail and transport network".
'Needless and nonsensical'
"What this clearly shows is our union, and sister unions, are in no way a block on finding the solutions needed to avoid a summer of discontent on the railways," he said.
"Rather, it is the government who are intent on digging in their heels.
"The offer from Merseyrail will demonstrate to the entire country that ministers are set on a course of needless and nonsensical intransigence which benefits no one."
He added: "It is a sensible outcome to a reasonable offer which goes a long way towards keeping pace with the escalating cost of living."
The pay deal comes after members from the rail union RMT walked out on Tuesday in the largest rail strike in decades over jobs, pay and conditions.
The BBC has approached the government for a comment.