Stagecoach Merseyside bus strike called off after revised pay offer
A planned strike by hundreds of bus workers has been suspended after workers received a revised pay offer.
Members of Unite employed by Stagecoach at the Gillmoss depot in Liverpool were due to walk out on Thursday.
Unite regional officer Dave Roberts said members were now being balloted on the fresh offer.
Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Merseyside, said the offer came about after "positive talks".
He added that the firm were "pleased to have reached agreement on a revised pay proposal for our people at Gillmoss depot that is being recommended by the union".
"We're pleased that this means the industrial action planned for Thursday will not be taking place and we will be able to run our planned services", he added.
However, a spokesman for Unite cautioned that if the offer was rejected by its members, a second strike scheduled for 4 July would still go ahead.