Hunt for armed men who burst into Merseyside pub
Police are searching for three armed men who burst into a Merseyside pub wearing balaclavas.
The men entered Arrowe Park Hotel in Woodchurch shortly before 18:00 BST on Monday saying they were looking for someone, Merseyside Police said.
They quickly searched the premises in Arrowe Park Road before leaving and fleeing in a silver car, possibly a BMW.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.
Det Insp Emma Kerrigan, said: "We will not tolerate the use of violence or intimidation on the streets of Merseyside."
The first man was described as white, overweight and wearing a grey tracksuit, wile the second was white with a medium build and wearing a black clothing.
The third suspect was also dressed all in black and his face was fully covered.