Hunt for armed men who burst into Merseyside pub

The three men said they were looking for someone at the pub

Police are searching for three armed men who burst into a Merseyside pub wearing balaclavas.

The men entered Arrowe Park Hotel in Woodchurch shortly before 18:00 BST on Monday saying they were looking for someone, Merseyside Police said.

They quickly searched the premises in Arrowe Park Road before leaving and fleeing in a silver car, possibly a BMW.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.

Det Insp Emma Kerrigan, said: "We will not tolerate the use of violence or intimidation on the streets of Merseyside."

The first man was described as white, overweight and wearing a grey tracksuit, wile the second was white with a medium build and wearing a black clothing.

The third suspect was also dressed all in black and his face was fully covered.

