Michael Gove vows to 'get a grip' of troubled Liverpool City Council
- Published
The levelling up secretary has vowed to "get a grip" of troubled Liverpool City Council as he hit out at the city's "weak leadership".
Michael Gove told the Local Government Association conference failings at the council were "wholly unacceptable".
Commissioners were sent in to run the authority in 2021 and contract errors have cost it millions of pounds.
The city's chief executive has said the Labour-run council has "nowhere to hide" in its attempts to improve.
Mr Gove told delegates at the conference in Harrogate he intended to straighten out the management of the beleaguered city council, parts of which have been operating under the supervision of four government commissioners since March 2021.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said an update on the commissioners' progress was expected in the coming weeks, which may lead to further intervention at the council.
In May, a briefing note from within Mr Gove's department said the authority was going "backwards, not forwards" in some areas.
Mr Gove said there was a "common thread of weak leadership" at both Liverpool City Council and in Slough, where commissioners have also been sent in.
"I'm sure, like me, you find these failings wholly unacceptable," he said.
"It's not just the case that the people of Liverpool and Slough deserve better, it's also the case that local services matter."
He said the authorities hindered devolution of power to regions.
"The cause of greater devolution and decentralisation, the reinvigoration of our democracy, is set back when there are conspicuous and glaring failures in some councils," he said.
He also told the conference he was due to meet with Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram for a tour of the six boroughs in July.
It is expected Mr Rotheram will take the secretary of state to Knowsley to highlight the impact of it receiving £0 per head under the government's Levelling Up plan.