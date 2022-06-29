Bootle school and nursery evacuated over suspected gas leak

Bedford Primary and Cambridge Road NurseryGoogle
Parents have been notified about the evacuation on Cambridge Road

A school and a nursery have been evacuated over a suspected gas leak, a council has said.

Sefton Council said "a smell of gas" was reported at Bedford Primary School and Cambridge Road Nursery in Bootle and an evacuation had been carried out as "a precautionary measure".

The authority added that parents had been notified.

Nearby residents have been urged to keep their windows shut and avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

A council spokesman added that there had been "no reports of ill health" in connection with the incident.

