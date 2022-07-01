Liverpool internet cafe attack: Third man charged with murder
A third man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who died after being attacked in a city centre internet cafe.
Michael Toohey was assaulted on London Road in Liverpool shortly before 18:00 BST on 16 April.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed he had died from multiple injuries.
Kieron Williams, 28, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court later.
Three other men, aged 19, 27 and 54, from Liverpool, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.
Michael Williams, 24, of Carlake Grove, Liverpool, and Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, have previously been charged with Mr Toohey's murder.
They are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 November.
