Stagecoach Merseyside bus workers to strike over pay
Bus drivers and engineers at Stagecoach's Merseyside operation are to strike in a dispute over pay.
A previously planned walkout was cancelled on Thursday to allow workers to consider a revised pay offer.
However, Unite union members decided to reject it so more strikes are planned, starting on Monday.
Stagecoach said it had offered a rise of more than 10%, making workers the "highest paid bus drivers in Merseyside".
The Unite union said members have had to "endure years of low pay" and that rates were below those of competitors in the region.
'Abundantly clear'
The strike will involve 370 drivers and engineers at the Gilmoss depot.
If there is no resolution further industrial action is scheduled for 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 28 and 29 July.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members are making it abundantly clear that they will not accept being underpaid by this wealthy company any longer."
Matt Davies, managing director at Stagecoach Merseyside, said: "We are absolutely committed to securing the best deal possible for our people.
"But we have to think about the future of the bus network and the implications that higher pay demands have on the cost and scope of the services we can offer to our local communities."