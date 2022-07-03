Southport v Blackpool: Fighting fans could be banned
- Published
Fans involved in a fight during a football game between Southport and Blackpool could be banned from matches, police say.
The referee stopped the pre-season friendly to take players off during the disruption at Southport's Pure Stadium on Saturday.
Merseyside Police said there was no further disorder when officers arrived and fans "left in an orderly manner".
Officers said there had been no reports of any injuries.
Ch Insp Matthew Moscrop said: "Our message to the small minority of fans intent on carrying out disorder at any match is that such behaviour is unacceptable and will simply not be tolerated."
He said they were working with Southport FC to identify offenders, adding they were considering banning orders for those involved.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
