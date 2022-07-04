Wavertree: Man knocked unconscious during assault outside pub
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being knocked unconscious outside a pub.
The victim was assaulted outside The Dog House in Wavertree, Liverpool, at about 23:30 BST on Sunday following a dispute between two men.
Merseyside Police said the suspect had fled the scene on Church Road in the direction of Heathfield Road.
The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, the force added.
The suspect is described as a white man, in his early 20s with short brown hair.
He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jumper and dark-coloured shorts at the time of the incident.
A road closure was in place on Church Road between Smithdown Road and Kenyon Road.
Det Insp Chris Saidi, of Merseyside Police, has appealed for witnesses from either the pub or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
