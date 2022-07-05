Liverpool Pride event returns with move to new site
- Published
Liverpool's annual Pride event is returning after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a move to the city's waterfront.
The pageant is switching from its usual site in Tithebarn Street to the Pier Head due to roadworks.
The change will also alter the march but it will still start from St George's Plateau, organisers LCR Pride Foundation said.
The foundation said the free event on 30 July "will be worth the wait".
Andi Herring, chief executive and co-founder of the foundation, said staff had been "working tirelessly" on the return of the event "to ensure we are able to come together at the new site for the celebration our community deserves".
He thanked sponsors, partner agencies, emergency services and the city council teams helping with the planning of the event.
Liverpool's first official Pride event was held in 2010.