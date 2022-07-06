Southport Air Show: Polish Spitfire will play 'starring role'
A Spitfire flown by Polish pilots in World War Two will take the "starring role" as the Southport Air Show returns for the first time since 2019.
The aircraft saw service with Polish squadrons operating from RAF Woodvale, an airbase close to the seaside resort.
It was later used for the master moulds for the replica Spitfires used in the 1969 film Battle of Britain.
It will take centre stage as the air show is held for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A spokesman for the air show's organisers said Supermarine Spitfire BM597 was believed to be "the only airworthy Spitfire to still carry its wartime Polish markings".
He said it was flown by both 315 and 317 Polish Squadrons from the airbase during the war and later stood as "gate guardian" at the entrance to a number of other RAF stations.
The aircraft now flies as part of Polish Heritage Flight, a project which tells the stories of those who came to the UK to fight in the Battle of Britain and the rest of World War Two.
"This amazing aircraft is a living piece of the North West's history and has a very special connection to RAF Woodvale," he said.
"Flying once more over the skies of Southport, it will be a magical and poignant moment."
The show, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions, will also see aerial displays by the RAF's Red Arrows, the Army's Tigers Army Parachute display team and the Korean Air Force's Black Eagles.
The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday.
