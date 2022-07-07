£5m deal for flu pandemic research in Liverpool unveiled
A £5m partnership for research to help prepare for a flu pandemic has been announced in Liverpool.
The project will be led by the University of Liverpool on behalf of the city's Pandemic Institute and vaccine firm Seqirus.
Minister for Science George Freeman was due at the announcement but cancelled his visit after resigning over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.
The Liverpool City Region's mayor said it was a "momentous" development.
Prof Tom Solomon, director of the Pandemic Institute, said it was "committed to helping the world prevent, prepare, and respond more effectively to pandemics".
He said the research would look at distribution of vaccines and at avian influenza.
"We look forward to bringing our combined intelligence and resources together to generate scientific excellence with societal impact for all."
Seqirus, which employs 800 people at a vaccine manufacturing facility in Speke, will provide financial support, research materials and scientific and technical expertise.
Vice-president Sharon McHale said although there had been low levels of flu over the past two years, experts predicted it was only a matter of time before it returned.
She said: "There is a still a lot more to be done to improve protection."
Mayor Steve Rotheram said: "The city region is marching ahead as a trailblazer in science and innovation."
The announcements follow recent plans to turn Liverpool City Region into a science and innovation "superpower".
As Rt Hon Greg Clark MP is announced as Levelling Up Secretary following the sacking of Michael Gove on Wednesday evening and Mr Johnson stepping down as Conservative Party leader, Mr Rotheram urged the government to "think bigger than the golden triangle of Oxford, Cambridge and London".
"A new prime minister and a new government means the chance for fresh start," the Labour politician said.
"As today's announcements show, areas like ours are ripe for investment. This should be a no brainer for them."
A government funding deal of £1.7m for the Infection Innovation Consortium was also announced.
Prof Janet Hemingway, director of the consortium, said in the 18 months since its set up it had worked at "hypersonic speed", enabling 12 products to get to market including vaccines and infection control products such as mouthwashes and air purifiers with 15 more products in the pipeline.