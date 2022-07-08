Everton fan who punched police officers banned from football
- Published
An Everton fan who punched two police officers during a Premier League game has been banned from attending football matches for three years.
Shane Bennett attacked them while they were arresting another fan who was abusing Newcastle United players and staff, said Merseyside Police.
The 18-year-old was convicted at a previous South Sefton Magistrates' Court hearing of assaulting emergency workers at Goodison Park on 17 March.
He was ordered to do community service.
Police said a man approached the away team pitch exit and threatened Newcastle's players, coaches and stewards.
While officers detained him, Bennett, of Grasmere Street in Anfield, approached and punched two officers, said a force spokesman.
'Totally unacceptable'
The banning order prohibits him from attending any professional football match in the UK or going to certain areas near stadiums.
Bennett was also handed a 12-month community order and 30 days of rehabilitation activity.
Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: "Assaults on police officers or other emergency workers are totally unacceptable.
"We work very closely with all our football clubs to ensure fans and members of the public remain safe during games and are pleased to see that Bennett was dealt with by the courts for his violent behaviour.
"Our officers and staff put their own lives and personal safety on the line every day in order to keep us all safe but they should never have to tolerate or accept physical violence when carrying out their duties."