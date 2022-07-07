Liverpool supermarket theft rise blamed on cost of living
A "massive rise" in supermarket thefts may be linked to the cost of living crisis, according to the chair of Merseyside's police and crime panel.
Councillor Barbara Murray said one local supermarket boss told her there was "something else" about a recent rise in incidents.
She suggested a plan to signpost shoplifters to foodbanks rather than making them criminals.
Police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell said it was a "good point".
Ms Murray told the panel she had a meeting with the local MP, police and a supermarket boss about the issue, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
She said in contrast there had been a drop in burglary and other "acquisitive crimes" in the city.
While police said supermarket theft "tends to be substance abusers more than people who have shortage and need", the supermarket manager said it was "clear this is something else".
'Being sensitive'
Ms Murray said "people are very short of money" and it was "about being sensitive".
She added: "When people are caught can we signpost them to foodbanks where there is support?"
Ms Murray said she understood some supermarkets were already doing this, which could be "masking" the extent of the problem.
She said there could be an "awful lot of families impacted by arrests" in the future, adding "we need to find other ways of supporting people".
Responding, Ms Spurrell said: "It's such a difficult time, I'm really conscious of the impact that will have on vulnerable people and the temptation for people trying to feed their families.
"That information about foodbanks need to be shared out, there are definitely conversations to be had."