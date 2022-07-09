Three hurt in St Helens hit and run after fight, police say
- Published
A woman has been left lying injured in the road and two other people have been hurt in a "hit-and-run", police have said.
Merseyside Police said officers found three injured people on North Road in St Helens at about 21:30 BST on Friday.
The force said it was believed a Ford Fiesta crashed into a number of people after a fight broke out on the street.
Two women, aged 20 and 38, and a 46-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
A spokesman said the car involved was "found abandoned a short distance away".
He said a man in his 40s and a women in her 30s suffered head injuries, while another woman, who was in her 40s, had back and facial injuries.
He added that they were all taken to hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Graeme Osborne said inquiries were "at the early stages" and officers were seeking "to establish what took place last night".