Ava White: Boy who murdered girl in Snapchat row detained
A 15-year-old boy who stabbed a schoolgirl to death after a row over a Snapchat video has been sentenced for her murder.
Ava White, 12, was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on event in November 2021.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed he accidentally stabbed her in self-defence but was found guilty after a trial.
He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court.
The trial heard Ava and her friends became involved in an argument with the teenager and three of his friends after the boys recorded Snapchat videos of her group.
Ava's friends said the boy "grinned" after stabbing her in the neck with a flick-knife before fleeing the scene.
