Ava White: Boy who murdered girl in Snapchat row detained

Ava WhiteFamily handout
Ava White died after a Christmas lights switch-on event in Liverpool

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed a schoolgirl to death after a row over a Snapchat video has been sentenced for her murder.

Ava White, 12, was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on event in November 2021.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed he accidentally stabbed her in self-defence but was found guilty after a trial.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

The trial heard Ava and her friends became involved in an argument with the teenager and three of his friends after the boys recorded Snapchat videos of her group.

Ava's friends said the boy "grinned" after stabbing her in the neck with a flick-knife before fleeing the scene.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics