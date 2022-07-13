Hoylake RNLI urges caution after crew helps four call-outs
- Published
The RNLI has urged people to "respect the water" while out in the hot weather after one of its crews four call-outs in one evening.
The Hoylake hovercraft rescued a dog walker from the incoming tide at 19:30 BST near Meols, Wirral, on Monday.
The crew then had to go to two children stuck in mud at Blundellsands and two swimmers and two people at the water's edge at Barber's Folly.
RNLI coxswain Howie Owen said it "so important" that people take care.
He said all four call-outs ended well, with everyone being taken to safety, but they showed "just some of the dangers around our coast to watch out for, from fast flooding tides to treacherous patches of mud".
"With temperatures set to soar this week, we're expecting many people to head to the coast," he said.
"It's so important to take care and respect the water.
"We'd encourage everyone to visit one of our lifeguarded beaches and to always check tides times, weather forecasts and local safety signage."
The warning came a day after the neighbouring West Kirby RNLI had to help a group of swimmers at West Kirby Moorings.
A charity spokesman said four swimmers had to be rescued from the water at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.
Reiterating the message from Hoylake, West Kirby RNLI deputy launch authority Gary Price said it was important to "remember that even if the water looks calm on the surface, there may still be strong undercurrents that could pull even the strongest swimmers under".
"If in doubt, don't go out," he added.
