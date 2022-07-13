Anger as religious festival descends on Cheshire village
More than 1,000 travellers have descended on a small Cheshire village for a religious festival to the bemusement of local residents.
Hundreds of caravans rolled into farmland in the village of Dutton, near Runcorn, for the week-long Light and Life Festival.
Villagers claim to have suffered verbal abuse, traffic problems and trespass.
Festival organisers claim they are working with the local community to try to ease their concerns.
The farming village is normally home to just 400 people.
Councillor Lynn Gibbon of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "We have had residents experience verbal abuse.
"On top of the verbal abuse, we've had trespass. It came totally out of the blue.
"Nobody knew about it. The community, the council the police."
Festival organiser Kevin Burnside said: "We are a bible-based organisation which has been working for 40 years to reach the gypsy and travellers community.
"We are building bridges with the local community and we are trying to welcome the community onto the field."
One villager said the sheer number of travellers was "intimidating".
Another woman said: "I have never seen people connected to a church act the way they have been acting."
Landowner Andrew Bloor, who owns the farmland, insisted a notice about the festival was put on a local website.
He said: "Most of the day they are having prayers and sermons. There is some singing but there is no alcohol or drugs.
"It has unfortunately attracted some of the wrong element and you will get that whether it's down the road at Creamfields, Glastonbury or anywhere."
