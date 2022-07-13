Uefa Liverpool final: Fans faced smear campaign, mayor says
Liverpool fans faced a smear campaign with "sinister echoes of Hillsborough" following the trouble-marred Uefa Champions League final, the city's mayor has said.
The French government had initially blamed supporters and fake ticketing for the disorder that led to fans being tear-gassed and robbed in Paris.
But an inquiry later found a litany of administrative errors caused the chaos.
Joanne Anderson said "we now know the truth" about what unfolded.
"Liverpool fans subjected to a co-ordinated smear campaign with sinister echoes of Hillsborough," the Liverpool mayor Liverpool mayor tweeted.
"This negative stereotyping of Liverpool has to end."
In the report, entitled Champions League Final: An Unavoidable Fiasco, two Senate committees investigated what went wrong on the night of the 28 May clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
It found the authorities had unfairly blamed Liverpool fans.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said regional mayor Steve Rotheram, who was at the game and targeted by thieves, claimed there had been a "concerted attempt to smear fans" that could have caused "greater reputational damage if the lies went unchallenged".
Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool West Derby, said the problems had been caused by a series of mistakes "at every level" by the French authorities, who unfairly blamed fans and fake tickets.
Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker has since called for a French parliamentary inquiry into what happened.
She said: "The French senate confirms what the fans already knew - the fans were not responsible for the dangerous chaos at the Champions League final in Paris."
Dan Carden, MP for Liverpool Walton, said Liverpool supporters had been vindicated by the findings.
"As we all knew, fans were unfairly blamed to deflect attention from a catalogue of administrative errors and failings," he said.
Alison McGovern, MP for Wirral South and Reds fan, described Liverpool fans as heroes.
"So many people acted to take care of each other in a very stressful situation," she added.
"Now we need a full apology from the French authorities, and a proper inquiry."
Liverpool FC Disabled Supporters Association said that instead of enjoying a festival of football, fans had experienced a "carnival of horrors".
"It was only because of the exemplary behaviour of Liverpool fans, who were subjected to extreme provocation by the police, that there were no deaths at the stadium," a spokesman added.