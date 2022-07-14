Liverpool internet cafe attack: Five more charged with murder
Four men and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man who died after being attacked in a city centre internet cafe.
Michael Toohey was assaulted on London Road in Liverpool on the evening of 16 April.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a range of injuries.
Jack Knox, 19, David Shelley, 25, Callum Hewell, 21, and Matthew Wynn, 25, all of Kirkby, are due to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to appear at Liverpool Youth Court on Thursday.
Three other men have previously been charged with Mr Toohey's murder.
Kieron Williams, 28, of no fixed address, Michael Williams, 24, of Liverpool, and Anthony Williams, 31, of Walton, are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 November.
