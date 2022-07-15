Liverpool City Council markets plan will see £2.8m debt written off
A £2.8m debt is to be written off to allow Liverpool City Council to progress plans for the city's markets.
Liverpool Markets Limited (LML) owed the amount when it returned services to the council after going bust in 2019.
A cabinet report said the commissioners in charge of some council departments were concerned about the ongoing cost associated with the markets.
As such, "quick wins" identified in a lengthy public consultation will be implemented over a two-year period.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the report, to be discussed at a cabinet meeting later in July, outlined a strategy for the markets and included a number of "big ideas" to transform the sites.
These include promoting different market locations, implementing digital payment systems, offering an online form to attract new traders and setting up a new steering group of council representatives, traders and the community.
'Really positive future'
It said it was "important to get the basics right" before bringing down the council costs, addressing the St John's Market deficit and maximising opportunities through external funding.
However, it said that implementing the "quick wins" would be "challenging" and in order to achieve them, a two-year fixed term post would be created that will supplement the work of a number of service areas, co-ordinate delivery and report on progress.
The council will also seek to award two contracts for the provision of the city's Christmas markets, having previously borne the brunt of the cost.
Assistant Mayor Harry Doyle said the action plan meant the sites had a "really positive future".
He added that it was "impossible to recoup what is owed to the city council" by LML and as such, the authority had "reluctantly" agreed to write off the debt.