Liverpool Arab arts festival celebrates 20 years
Large crowds have turned out for the finale of Liverpool Arab Arts Festival, which is celebrating 20 years since its first event.
Performances were held at Sefton Park for the first time since 2019, when about 25,000 people attended the event.
The city has been home to Arab communities since it became a key port in Britain's modern history.
Festival chairman Afrah Qassim said holding the event following the pandemic "gives so much pleasure".
Ms Qassim added: "Our theme this year is all about how we create a bridge, connecting language and culture.
"It is about how we discover what we have in common and how we communicate."
It is believed the first Arab communities in Liverpool arrived from Yemen and Somalia due to trade, organisers said.
More have moved in recent times following conflict in Iraq, Syria and Sudan.
The 10-day long festival is partly funded by Arts Council England and Liverpool City Council.