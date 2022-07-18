Turkey chicks die in huge Frodsham farm shed fire
- Published
A "large number" of turkey chicks have died in a fire at a farm in Cheshire.
The blaze broke out in a single-storey shed at the farm at Aston Grange, near Frodsham, on Sunday afternoon, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire, which is believed to have started accidentally, was in the roof void, it added.
Crews worked overnight to put out the blaze, which caused part of the shed to collapse, but it was stopped from spreading to other buildings.
Nine fire engines attended, but that was reduced to two as firefighters were damping down any hotspots.
A spokesman said: "The unit involved in the fire housed a large number of turkey chicks, and despite the best efforts of firefighters and site staff, who worked together to save a large number of the chicks, not all were able to be saved and sadly died in the fire.
"An investigation has taken place and the fire is believed to have started accidentally."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk