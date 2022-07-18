M53 crash: Motorcyclist dies in motorway barrier crash
A man has died after his motorbike crashed into a barrier on a motorway.
The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s, died at the scene at junction two at Moreton Spur in Wirral, Merseyside, just before 19:30 BST on Sunday.
Police have urged anyone with information about the crash or with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson, from Merseyside Police, said all information could be vital to help with the ongoing investigation.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at around 19:25 who may have seen a white and silver Suzuki motorbike being ridden prior to the collision," he added.
