Liverpool City Council: Chief Executive Tony Reeves stands down
The chief executive of troubled Liverpool City Council has stood down after four years in the role.
Tony Reeves has resigned from the authority, which is being overseen by government commissioners, with immediate effect, the council said.
Mr Reeves said he was "immensely proud" of his achievements in the position but admitted "huge challenges remain".
Liberal Democrat opposition leader Richard Kemp said he was "saddened but not surprised" by the news.
Mr Reeves said: "I'm sad to be leaving but I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me in what has been exceptional times for the council and the city.
"I'm immensely proud of the progress that has been made since I arrived. From reorganising the council and setting out its improvement plan to the city's tackling of Covid-19, when we led the country in community testing.
"Throughout this time Liverpool showed its true spirit of togetherness and its ability to innovate and overcome immense difficulties.
"Huge challenges still remain, not least economically, but the foundations for growth are well placed."
Recent years have seen the authority marred by various controversies.
Earlier in July the city's assistant mayor hit back at claims by former Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove that "weak leadership" had led to commissioners being brought in to run parts of the council in March 2021.
Labour's Paul Brant said the situation did not reflect the current administration and the city's mayor had "acted promptly" to resolve any problems.
In May it was revealed an error saw the council's energy bill increase by £10m. A month later a report revealed the council failed to renew service contracts to the cost of millions of pounds.
In December 2020 former mayor Joe Anderson stepped aside following his arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation. He denies any wrongdoing.
The city's incumbent mayor Joanne Anderson said: "I want to thank Tony for his work over the past four years, in particular helping Liverpool City Council to navigate some difficult waters.
"I wish Tony well in the next stage of his career."
Mr Kemp said: "I am really saddened but not surprised at today's announcement.
"Mr Reeves was caught between an incompetent and inexperienced set of politicians. His position became intolerable, and I understand that for the sake of his health and his family he has decided to move on."
Analysis: Claire Hamilton, BBC Radio Merseyside Political Reporter
Widely credited for trying to turn around the council's fortunes and dysfunction, Tony Reeves' departure is yet another shock in what has been a dramatic four years.
He was partly responsible for the chain of events which lead to commissioners being brought in to oversee council departments after a damning government inspection.
Recent months have also seen him criticised in a row over the councils soaring energy bill, and dismay over contracts which had not been renewed.
His departure means the road to recovery for the troubled authority still has plenty more bumps ahead.
