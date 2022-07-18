Merseyrail train services disrupted over soaring temperatures
- Published
Train services in Merseyside are likely to be disrupted on Tuesday due to the ongoing heatwave, Merseyrail has said.
It is expected that emergency speed restrictions imposed by Network Rail will be in place on Merseyrail.
As a result, there have been some timetable changes "to help run a reliable service", the network said.
The Hunts Cross, Southport and Chester & Ellesmere Port lines are affected and passengers are advised to "only travel if necessary".
Changes include:
- Hunts Cross line - All trains will start and terminate at Liverpool South Parkway. Rail replacement buses will run between Liverpool South Parkway and Hunts Cross stations
- Southport line - Only selected trains will stop at Bank Hall, Hightown, Hall Road and Hillside stations
- Chester & Ellesmere Port lines - Only selected trains will stop at Green Lane and Bromborough Rake stations
The UK could have its hottest day on record on Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).
At 16:00 BST on Monday, it was 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making this the hottest day of the year so far after temperatures rose through the day.
Rail services between Manchester and Crewe were cancelled as a safety precaution as temperatures soared.
Network Rail said the heat puts the railway infrastructure under "exceptional stress".
The Met Office issued its first ever red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday in much of England, from London and the South East up to York and Manchester.
